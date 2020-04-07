Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVRP ISIN: US36472T1097 Ticker-Symbol: 2N2A 
Tradegate
07.04.20
14:33 Uhr
0,975 Euro
+0,365
+59,84 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GANNETT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GANNETT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,940
1,180
14:33
0,925
0,975
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GANNETT
GANNETT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GANNETT CO INC0,975+59,84 %