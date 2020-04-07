

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Providing an update on COVID-19 actions, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Tuesday it is withdrawing its financial guidance full-year 2020 to assess COVID-19's impact on its production and costs.



The company said while government orders in Canada and Mexico have shut down two mines, its U.S. mines continue to operate as planned.



As the risk and government orders have increased, the plan has been further implemented including limited site access, social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, temperature testing, 14-day quarantine facilities and enhancement of the supply chain.



Hecla's charitable foundation is also making an initial commitment of up to $125,000 support to the local communities where they operate.



According to preliminary production results at the end of the first quarter, silver production increased 2 percent to 2.98 million ounces, while gold production decline 5 percent to 57,238 ounces from the prior-year quarter.



