Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854693 ISIN: US4227041062 Ticker-Symbol: HCL 
Tradegate
07.04.20
14:35 Uhr
1,812 Euro
+0,084
+4,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,759
1,814
14:38
1,738
1,822
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HECLA MINING COMPANY1,812+4,89 %