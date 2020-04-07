Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 244.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 231.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 237.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---