Responding to urgent needs related to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Howie Mandel discusses Outbreak with various media outlets.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY), announces wide media coverage around new mobile game and charity in collaboration with comedian, host and producer Howie Mandel. Mandel and ePlay have been working together since September on a series of mobile games and after the launch of the first game in the partnership, media coverage included an interview with Mandel on The Dr. Oz Show and an exclusive with People Magazine.

Working together with non-profit partner, Direct Relief, sports and entertainment mobile game developer ePlay, Howie Mandel, Amazon, and other partners have joined in the Breakout the Masks Charity campaign to get much-needed masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses, and front line workers.

"First game we came out with is called Outbreak. It's like Candy Crush, but with viruses," says Howie Mandel in the Dr. Oz interview. "I'm in there screaming and yelling. My nightmare is now a game. You can see what goes on in Howie's head."

"The America's Got Talent judge has teamed up with ePlay Digital Inc. to announce the Breakout the Masks Charity Campaign as well as the Howie's Games project," PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Donations to Breakout the Masks can be made at www.howiesgames.com and 100% of monies collected from the game, weekly challenges, and the site go to getting doctors, nurses, and front line workers N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves, and other PPE to protect from spreading the virus. The Outbreak mini-game is available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Working with Howie Mandel before the pandemic was fun," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "It then got really serious with what was happening around the world. Playing games helps. Laughing helps. Helping helps. Staying at home helps."

Media Kit available at https://bit.ly/39FriU6

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

