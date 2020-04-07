

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy expanded as estimated in the fourth quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after rising 0.6 percent in the third quarter. The fourth quarter growth came in line with the initial estimate.



On year-on-year basis, GDP growth accelerated to a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.2 percent in the preceding period.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP growth improved to 4.3 percent from 3 percent. Both annual growth figures matched the estimate published on February 14.



In 2019, GDP increased by 4.1 percent as compared to 4.4 percent rise in 2018. This was also in line with the initial estimate.



