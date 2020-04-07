Anzeige
Carnival PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 7

Results of Annual General Meeting

MIAMI (April 7, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings this week in Miami Beach, Florida, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ and http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

#30956810v1 - UK Announcement - AGM Results

