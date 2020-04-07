

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Canada, part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), launched the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy program. The program includes accredited training for pharmacy teams and online resources for caregivers that are further supported with a mapping tool that helps carers find a pharmacy in their local area that specializes in their needs at the Website.



Huddol announced the creation of a Caregiver Community Fund with support from Teva Canada.



Huddol Pro's will provide free personal 1-to-1 video support sessions, through the fund. Caregivers will have free virtual access to 40 health and wellness professionals for 30 days through Huddol.com using the promo code 'TevaCares'.



After the initial free period, the services will continue to be offered at discounted fees.



