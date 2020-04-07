Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Partners with Courant Naturel to Provide Residential Solar Rooftop Solutions in France

LYON, France, April 07, 2020(NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it has collaborated with Courant Naturel, a fast-growing residential solar installer with headquarters in Soual, France, to deliver solar solutions to customers in southwest France.



Courant Naturel has served residential solar customers in southwest France since 2007. The company has chosen Enphase as its exclusive inverter supplier, using Enphase IQ 7X microinverters, along with SunPower X-Series, an Enphase Energized AC Module leveraging IQ 7X microinverters. In addition, Courant Naturel's residential solar systems are outfitted with Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect the solar system to the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"We pride ourselves in offering our solar customers the best products for their homes," said Paulo De Araujo, co-manager of Courant Naturel. "Enphase provides high-powered microinverters which are top-of-the-line when it comes to quality, performance, features, cost, warranty, and reliability. By collaborating with Enphase, our customers can enjoy the combination of high-efficiency, 96-cell modules from SunPower with IQ 7X microinverters, and we benefit from the ease of installation and monitoring capabilities which led us to choose Enphase as our exclusive microinverter supplier."

Enphase IQ 7X microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale, which is ideal for space-constrained rooftops in France. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Courant Naturel to deliver PV rooftop solutions for their residential customers in France," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Enphase provides high-quality, reliable and easy-to-install products that help enable Courant Naturel to spend less time installing and servicing systems and more time providing a superior customer experience."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ fr and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, Enphase Energy, IQ 7X, Enphase Energized, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

