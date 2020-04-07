

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a week that was feared as the toughest yet, the coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000.



As per latest reports, 10,943 people have died of COVID-19, and 367,650 others have been confirmed positive in the country. This is more than a quarter of the global confirmed cases.



With 10,943 deaths, the U.S. is currently placed third in coronavirus death toll world wide.



New York is the worst-hit state with 4,758 deaths and 131,916 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state with 1003 deaths and 41090 infections.



Michigan (727 deaths, 17221 infections), Louisiana (512 deaths, 14867 infections), California (387 deaths, 16363 infections) Washington (381 deaths, 8384 infections), Illinois (307 death, 12262 infections) and Georgia (294 deaths, 7558 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spoke to his potential presidential rival Joe Biden on Monday over telephone. He discussed the federal response to the pandemic with the former Vice President, who is confined to his home in Delaware unable to engage in traditional campaigning.



The White House issued the details of the Trump administration's all-out effort to fight one of the biggest challenges the country faced in its history.



The Federal Government deployed over 3,000 military and public health professionals in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other parts of the country most affected by Coronavirus.



Since last Sunday, cargo planes have delivered crucial supplies and protective equipment including nearly 300 million gloves, almost 8 million masks, and 3 million gowns.



The government is delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks to New York City to support its public hospital system, as requested by Mayor Bill de Blasio.



In all, 1.67 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the United States so far.



