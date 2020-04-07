Starr Insurance Companies' Aviation division today announced it will make accommodations under its general aviation policies to extend certain training and medical-certification deadlines for insured pilots until pandemic social-distancing mandates are lifted.

"We quickly saw that Covid-19 mitigation efforts could affect pilots whose policies require an annual training event and pilots subject to regulatory aviation requirements," said Steve Blakey, president of Starr Insurance. "We responded by building in time so our policyholders don't risk losing their coverage."

Until June 30, 2020, Starr Aviation will extend certain training and medical certificate deadlines, as more fully described in the formal announcement available here. Policyholders should confer with their brokers on the specifics.

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

