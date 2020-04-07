Withdraws Full Year 2020 Guidance

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced it has taken additional actions to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 6, 2020, the Company fully drew the remaining funds available under its revolving credit facility of approximately $470 million to increase its financial flexibility in the current environment. With the additional funds, Garrett has supplemented its cash position, which totaled approximately $250 million as of March 31, 2020, including a draw down on the revolver of $66 million in the first quarter. As a result, total liquidity available at the start of the second quarter is approximately $655 million. There are no significant debt maturities before September 2023.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created substantial disruption across the global automotive industry and economies around the world," said Olivier Rabiller, Garrett President and CEO. "While our focus has been on safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and supporting our customers and local communities, we are also taking decisive and prudent steps with various stakeholdersto enhance our liquidity and preserve the long-term health of the business. Our senior leadership team has navigated downturns in the past and we expect to rely upon our extensive experience and resilient business model to emerge from this crisis as a stronger company."

Garrett continues to adjust production schedules based on fluctuating market conditions, particularly in North America and Europe, and implement aggressive cost control measures and cash management actions, including:

Postponing capital expenditures that do not impact near-term programs

Optimizing working capital requirements

Lowering discretionary spending

Temporarily reducing pay for the leadership team and all executive officers by 20%

Flexing the organizational cost by implementing short-term working schemes

Reducing temporary workforce and contract service workers

Restricting external hiring

As a result of the highly uncertain operating environment caused by COVID-19, Garrett is withdrawing its full year 2020 guidance issued on February 27, 2020. The Company will provide a business update when it reports first quarter 2020 results in May and intends to resume providing an outlook at a future date.

