(SDV) : Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2020) of GBP36.30m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2020) of GBP20.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 98.01p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 95.62p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period to 06/04/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 56995 EQS News ID: 1017425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)