Melita Boosts Their Wi-Fi with Aptilo Service Management Platform

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melita, the provider of nationwide fibre-powered gigabit internet in Malta and provider of the country's largest Wi-Fi hotspot network, has deployed Aptilo Service Management Platform (SMP) to enable current and future Wi-Fi services.

Melita is migrating their existing nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots and their community Wi-Fi network with over 30,000 homespots, to Aptilo SMP.

Melita, enabled by Aptilo SMP, is also the provider behind the Malta Communication Authority's (MCA) free Wi-Fi service, TechMT Wifi, which is available at popular outdoor locations such as parks and playgrounds. Tourists and the general public are asked to provide their age, gender and nationality before being granted access to the internet.

"We are proud to have been selected by Melita which has successfully provided Wi-Fi services to its customers across Malta for many years," said Aleksandar Mitov, Director of Sales Europe, Aptilo Networks. "We look forward to helping this experienced customer grow their Wi-Fi services in Malta, both in volume and functionality."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com .

