OffGamers.com to Help MERCY Malaysia Fight Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / With the current pandemic situation that has reached a critical point, it is imperative that the healthcare system in Malaysia gets access to all the equipment that they can. The equipment will help healthcare professionals to accommodate more critical patients and have more flexibility with how they treat the influx of new patients.

OffGamers will be donating RM50,000 to MERCY Malaysia's Wakaf Covid-19 Fund.

The contribution will be made as part of the effort to reach the fund's objective, which is to purchase 20 ventilators and to be distributed to government hospitals in Malaysia. This will ensure that the ventilators can be used to treat additional patients who are in critical condition and in need of breathing assistance.

"With the nature of social distancing, we've seen an increase of new users on our platform as more people are at home and have free time to play games. We appreciate the support we're getting and we understand the nuances of the current situation. We want to do our part in the community and pay it forward in the form of healthcare equipment to help the country in the battle against this pandemic," said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers.

He further added that with MERCY Malaysia's long list of achievements in running funds for various charitable and noble causes, OffGamers is confident that the donated funds will be put to good use in the battle against the pandemic in their nation.

"The Covid-19 and Movement Control Order will go down in history as something that changed our lives, as well as the way we work and function forever. This national crisis has brought us all closer as Malaysians, making us realise that we have more in common than we think. We thank OffGamers for the kind contribution to MERCY Malaysia, which will help in the country's battle against Covid-19," said Ir Amran Mahzan, Executive Director of MERCY Malaysia.

OffGamers and MERCY Malaysia are hoping that more organizations will come forward in support of their nation's fight against Covid-19 (https://www.mercy.org.my/donate/wakaf-covid19/). More support is crucial now than ever before. Any help towards the healthcare system will help in the larger battle against the pandemic.

About MERCY Malaysia:

MERCY Malaysia aims to provide a platform for Malaysians to unite and play their role in the international humanitarian arena. In the last two decades, the organisation has provided humanitarian assistance and programmes in 32 countries, in crisis and non-crisis situations. For more information, please visit https://www.mercy.org.my/ .

About OffGamers:

With 14 years of industry experience, OffGamers is one of the pioneers amongst the global MMORPG distribution service providers. From its establishment in 2004, OffGamers has since become one of the foremost gaming service providers, supporting more than 3,000 games and facilitating over 4 million users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.offgamers.com/.

