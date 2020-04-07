AXIS Insurance, a division of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), announced today that Michael Carr has been named the Head of U.S. Excess Surplus Property. In this role, Mr. Carr will be responsible for developing and executing AXIS Insurance's E&S Property underwriting strategy and achieving profitable growth along with quality and diversification of its underwriting portfolio. Mr. Carr reports into Carlton Maner, CEO of AXIS Insurance's U.S. Division, and is based in the Company's Alpharetta, Georgia, office.

"Michael is a highly respected Property underwriter and a talented insurance leader. He brings extensive experience and knowledge in the U.S. E&S Property market, along with a proven ability to develop fresh solutions to help address client needs," said Mr. Maner. "Michael possesses the right mix of entrepreneurial spirit, underwriting discipline and a growth mindset that will be invaluable as we continue to grow this important part of our business."

Prior to joining AXIS, Mr. Carr was Executive Vice President and Head of Property at Ethos Specialty Insurance Services. He was previously at Liberty International Underwriters where he was a Senior Vice President in the company's E&S Property division. Prior to that, Mr. Carr was the Atlanta Regional Property Manager for Max Specialty and Crum Foster. He has also held various Property underwriting roles at ACE USA and AIG.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019, of $5.5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

