The IRS Has Extended the Filing of Form 1040 to July 15, 2020, Says Tax2efile.com

The 3-Month Extension is Because of the Current COVID-19 Situation

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Tax2efile.com, a leading online tax filing service provider, would like to alert everyone that the IRS has extended filing of Form 1040 to July 15, 2020, due to the current serious situation with COVID-19.

To learn more about the tax extension, please visit the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return

As the information on the IRS website notes, the new deadline of July 15, 2020 is both the date when taxpayers should file and pay their federal income taxes. For those who need more time to prepare, the IRS page offers more information on how to people may apply for an extension.

However, an extension of time to file a return does not give a taxpayer more time to pay his or her taxes, notes the IRS. People should still estimate and pay any owed taxes by the new tax deadline on July 15.

