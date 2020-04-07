Newswire: The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Helps Magician Improve Media Outreach Efforts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / A local magician has signed with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour looking for help with creating media relationships to further expand his audience. With the help of an Earned Media Advantage Strategist, the magician is able to rely on the expertise of a veteran who has built relationships with media personnel. The strategist connects the magician to the right people at the right time through the right mediums, bridging a relationship directly from the magician to the media contact.

"Strategists have curated years of media relationships under their belt, which have helped us make the right connections for clients on the Guided Tour," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media.

Before joining the Guided Tour, the magician had made little connection with the media due to a busy show schedule. With little time already, the magician had to search for media contacts who were interested in covering local entertainment news. With no previous outreach history, it was difficult for the magician to make a connection with reports, producers, bloggers, etc. Having a strategist take care of media and marketing communication efforts gives the magician more time to stay focused on greater tasks at hand.

"We alleviate the stress associated with creating an effective media and marketing plan," said Terenzio. "Having years of experience, we are able to create a strategy that focuses on shedding the light on the innovative talents of the magician."

