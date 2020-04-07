OPM Wealth Enterprises Unveils a Platform Upgrade to their Business Capital Builder Platform

The Platform Upgrade will Further their Reach to Business Owners in Need of Larger Credit Lines

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / OPM Wealth Enterprises has launched a platform upgrade to their business capital builder platform. The platform is intended to help entrepreneurs and new small businesses expeditiously and effectively build a sizable line of credit that they can use for payroll, business expenses, acquisitions, and other expenses related to starting up. This line of credit takes the place of loans, raising money, or other means of financing that can take far longer and require more strict terms.

Rather than doing it for the clients, OPM Wealth Enterprises offers a do-it-yourself model with hands-on coaches to help the clients first establish then build their business credit. Initially, clients are given a 30-minute welcome assessment call, which is then followed by weekly check-in calls. This closely integrated relationship provides hands-on support for clients and allows the coaches to better support their credit build process.

Clients are given the tools to teach themselves via a portal that features video training on all aspects of establishing and building business credit. The portal is user-friendly and intuitive, providing checklists to track progress and the proper documentation to lead them step-by-step. Coaches are able to track the progress and use this information on check-in calls to make sure everything is going smoothly.

OPM Wealth Enterprises's greatest draw is that it allows entrepreneurs to establish and build corporate credit on their company's EIN alone, rather than depending on the founder's personal credit history. Clients specifically are walked through how to fix their business credit, an understanding of reporting softwares such as Dun & Bradstreet and Business Experian, where to establish the first three credit accounts, and where to establish revolving credit accounts.

The platform upgrade is affiliate-friendly, helping more entrepreneurs and business owners learn about how to build a substantial line of credit. It includes a complete CRM integration for both coaches and customers, where customers can keep track of their sales in real-time. Additionally, coaches are able to unlock the educational videos. Affiliates are given additional support through the upgrade, with ad-tracking capabilities for their ads, in addition to pixel-tracking and sub ID integration when tracking multiple campaigns.

Finally, the upgrade also includes a highly customizable email auto-responder which has the highest deliverability rate in the industry. Stefan Dessalines, CEO of OPM Wealth Enterprises, said of the platform upgrade that he is "looking forward to using the upgrade's features to redirect resources into other areas, and expand our reach much further."

"We are excited about our platform's potential to help more entrepreneurs and business owners unlock the credit lines they need to start up," he added.

About OPM Wealth Enterprises:

OPM Wealth Enterprises features a business capital builder platform that allows entrepreneurs to establish and build corporate credit on their company's EIN alone, instead of depending on the founder's personal credit history. For more information, please visit https://opmwealth.com/.

CONTACT:

Stefan Dessalines

admin@opmwealth.com

205-379-1000

SOURCE: OPM Wealth Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584215/OPM-Wealth-Enterprises-Unveils-a-Platform-Upgrade-to-their-Business-Capital-Builder-Platform