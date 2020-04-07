(Article L. 225-73-1 of the French commercial code)
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
25 March 2020
Shares in Euronext
50 307 064
Theoretical voting rights (1)
77 694 039
Effective voting rights
77 324 461
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
