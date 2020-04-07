(Article L. 225-73-1 of the French commercial code)

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

25 March 2020 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 694 039 Effective voting rights 77 324 461

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

