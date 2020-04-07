According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on April 7, 2020, additional 200 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 1 000 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 1 000 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 5 000 000 (ISIN LV0000802106) starting as of April 8, 2020. As of April 8, 2020 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be listed: Issuer's full SIA AgroCredit Latvia name Issuer's short ACL name Securities ISIN LV0000802106 code Securities 31.12.2026 maturity date Nominal value of 5 000 EUR one security Number of listed 1 200 securities Orderbook short ACLB070026A name Coupon rate 7.00 % Coupon payment 31.12.2016 31.12.2017 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 dates 31.12.2021 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2024 31.12.2025 31.12.2026 According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to issue additional 800 bonds till December 1, 2026, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond issue EUR 10 000 000. The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing additionally issued bonds will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.