BlueBox Storage, a Company that Offers Portable Storage Units, Posts Tips on How to Declutter a House Prior to Selling

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / The founders of BlueBox Storage, an Oregon-based company that provides traditional and portable storage units, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to their website that will be very helpful to homeowners who are about to sell their home.

To read the article, which is titled "How to Declutter Your House Before You Sell" in its entirety, please check out https://storebluebox.com/portable-storage/how-to-declutter-your-house-before-you-sell/.

As the article on the BlueBox Storage site notes, when potential buyers are viewing a home that is for sale, they are trying to imagine themselves living in it. Since generous amounts of living and storage space are typically very desirable, a cluttered home can end up looking much smaller and unappealing.

To help a home show as well as possible when it is on the market, BlueBox Storage suggests focusing on decluttering 10 key areas of the home, starting off with the front entrance.

"Your foyer is your home's first impression on a buyer. Clearing out any unnecessary things such as shoes, jackets, etc. will make the area feel larger and less messy," the article notes, adding that sellers should also consider adding somewhere for the buyer to put their jacket so that they feel more welcome.

The living room is another hot spot for clutter that should be organized prior to putting a home on the market. Sellers should strive to put away books, magazines, picture frames and throw pillows and blankets.

If the kitchen counters are filled with appliances and other items and the pantry is overflowing with food, buyers may view these spaces as messy and too small. BlueBox Storage suggests keeping the kitchen as tidy as possible and to clear out the pantry as much as they can.

To help homeowners safely store the items they are removing from their home prior to putting it on the market, BlueBox Storage offers easily accessible storage units.

"Our portable storage units make the whole selling and buying process easier. When you do sell your home and are ready to move, your storage unit can be taken back to your home, loaded up, and taken to your new home," the article notes.

