07.04.2020 | 15:45
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 7

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 6 April 2020 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value741.47p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*725.06p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value748.33p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*731.92p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/
