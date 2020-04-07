

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com decided to donate 8200 laptops, worth more than $2 million, to elementary students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS) to help towards the continuous learning plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



SPS is the largest K-12 school system in Washington State to ensure that each student graduates ready for college, career and life. SPS works in close partnership with non-profit organization Alliance for Education and other education stakeholders to create programs and raise funds to provide this.



The permanent, direct-to-student donation from Amazon will provide all SPS students access to a device while at home so they can participate in the continuous learning program online.



Amazon is working with SPS to ship laptops directly to students, who can keep the laptops permanently with them.



Amazon's laptop donation is expected to be a game-changer to fill a critical gap for thousands of Seattle students and provides them with the resources to quickly transition to online learning during this pandemic.



SPS will prioritize the laptop donations for elementary students who otherwise do not have access to a device at home.



This Amazon donation also kickstarts a new fund - the 'Education Equity Fund' - to support students furthest from educational justice in accessing the technology, technical support and additional learning resources required to continue to learn during the COVID-19 crisis.



Amazon is also supporting SPS students and their families by removing the most basic barriers to learning such as the need for food, clothing, and housing, through the Right Now Needs Fund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de