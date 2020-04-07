Passageways Announces Free Access to Its OnBoard Virtual Meeting Management Platform For Nonprofits and Select Government Bodies

INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passageways announced it is providing free and unrestricted access to its OnBoard Virtual Board Management Solution to nonprofits and state, city and local government bodies. Additionally, participating organizations will receive a complimentary Zoom Pro license. Together, this program will help these frontline organizations effectively govern and respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Effective immediately, the free access program is available for all new customers and will last through August 31, 2020.

"At Passageways we're overcome with a sense of solidarity. And while this crisis has touched each of our lives, our friends in nonprofits and governments are especially vulnerable," said Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO. "Now more than ever these teams need a virtual meeting platform to overcome the uncertainty brought by COVID-19. These frontline organizations need to navigate this crisis and make thoughtful, far reaching, governance decisions. That's why we're launching this program, because our products can help organizations stay efficient and secure in these unprecedented times. Because we're in this together."

With free platform access combined with Passageways' award-winning training and support, leaders on the frontlines of this crisis can stay connected and continue to govern using OnBoard's complete suite of secure virtual meeting management tools. It helps teams govern remotely with eSignatures and approvals. It drives ongoing collaboration with secure messaging, real-time document sharing, surveys, and shareable annotations. And it helps remote teams stay connected by integrating with video conferencing platforms like GoToMeeting, Zoom, WebEx, and Skype - a crucial aspect for virtual meetings as we overcome the distance brought by COVID-19.

OnBoard is also the only board management provider to offer a native integration to Zoom. Built directly into OnBoard, the integration enables directors and CEOs to meet face-to-face on the same screen as their meetings and notes. There's no need to download or switch to a second app. Every organization that participates in this program will be provided OnBoard's exclusive built-in Zoom integration along with a complimentary license to Zoom's Professional Meeting Plan.

The free access program includes all OnBoard suites as well as unlimited users and storage. Every organization that takes advantage of this offer will be assigned an account manager. If you're a member of an eligible organization, or know any group that would qualify for this offer, please visit: https://www.passageways.com/board-portal/onboard-free-for-nonprofits-governments-covid-19

About OnBoard

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government bodies.

PRESS CONTACT

Rashmi Bijai

Vice President, Marketing, Passageways, Inc.

rbijai@passageways.com

574.229.6491