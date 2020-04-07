Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.04.2020 | 16:03
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 7

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 April 2020 was 2971.79p (ex income) 2993.70p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

07 April 2020

