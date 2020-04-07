Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List. The following changes have been made: Updates of haircuts: Cash collateral Base currency/Cash Value Haircut when converting currency/Base collateral after Surplus/ Deficit into Base currency currency Haircut Currency Norwegian kronor Danish kronor (DKK) 89% 11% (NOK) Norwegian kronor Euro (EUR) 89% 11% (NOK) Norwegian kronor British pounds 87% 13% (NOK) (GBP) Norwegian kronor US dollars (USD) 87% 13% (NOK) Swedish kronor British pounds 89% 11% (SEK) (GBP) Swedish kronor US dollars (USD) 89% 11% (SEK) The changes will come into force 2020-04-08 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or risk.management@nasdaq.com. Clearing Risk Management