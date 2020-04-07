Nasdaq Vilnius decided on April 7, 2020 to admit the bonds of UAB "Viada LT" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Viada LT" bonds is April 14, 2020. Issuer's full name UAB "Viada LT" ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name VIA ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000404360 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 01-04-2023 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 1000 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 1054 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 1 054 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name VIAB050023FA ------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 01-10-2020 01-04-2021 01-10-2021 01-04-2022 01-10-2022 01-04-2023 ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Viada LT" is UAB "FMI "Orion Securities". UAB "Viada LT" Offer Document, Company's and consolidated audited annual reports for the financial year 2018 as well as preliminary results for 2019 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768479