PR Newswire
07.04.2020 | 16:15
TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 7

7 April 2020

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 March 2020 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date16 April 2020

Record Date17 April 2020

Payment Date30 April 2020

Dividend per Share1.90 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© 2020 PR Newswire