

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge of running the government in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Johnson, who had been admitted to a central London hospital with 'persistent symptoms' of coronavirus at the weekend, was moved to intensive care unit Monday after his symptoms worsened.



Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that Raab will run the country until Johnson recovers.



'The prime minister's not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support,' he told BBC.



He told ITV that Raab will soon take a decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the country.



Arriving at No 10 on Tuesday, Raab said the prime minister was 'in very good hands'.



Boris Johnson was tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms on March 27. No 10 had said at that time that if the Prime Minister couldn't work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take over in his role as First Secretary of State.



He was was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday.



The Prime Minister's fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is in recovery after suffering coronavirus symptoms.



Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the deadly virus.



On 24 July 2019, after replacing Teresa May as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson appointed Raab as Foreign Secretary, and handed him the additional title First Secretary of State.



Raab stood in for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions on in October.



