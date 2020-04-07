Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWG9 ISIN: FR0010929125 Ticker-Symbol: 1ID 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
14:45 Uhr
145,80 Euro
+5,40
+3,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ID LOGISTICS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ID LOGISTICS GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,00
149,00
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ID LOGISTICS
ID LOGISTICS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ID LOGISTICS GROUP145,80+3,85 %