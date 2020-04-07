Vega Verde Guarantees the Supply of BIO Citrus to Europe

Vega Verde is a leading producer of BIO citrus in Europe. They distribute their products in the Rewe Group, Alnatura and Kaufland supermarkets in Germany, Nemlig.com in Denmark and Hofer in Austria. Vega Verde has 40 hectares, certified by DEMETER, with a significant production of Verna lemon.

MÁLAGA, Spain, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vega Verde, a family business dedicated to the production, packaging and export of BIO products for more than 20 years, maintains its productive and exporting capacity despite the current international health emergency.

The pandemic has not prevented the company's workers from carrying out their work in an optimal way, complying with all the established security measures. More than 250 people working across different areas (agricultural production, harvesting, quality, packaging and administration), are aware of the importance of the agri-food service provided to society, and have responded efficiently to consumer needs.

Vega Verde is one of the main producers and exporters of BIO citrus, and they distribute their products daily throughout Europe. With a production of more than 23,000 tons of oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, clementines and grapefruits, they have some of the largest production schedules in the sector.

The main destinations of Vega Verde's exports are France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Eastern Europe and Austria. This highlights the economic relevance of the BIO citrus sector at European level for its variety and quality.

The company has 650 hectares dedicated to production in Andalusia, Spain. For Miguel Espinosa, Vega Verde's sales manager: "Production and distribution have hardly been diminished by the COVID-19 crisis. We continue our activity by providing a healthy supply to the consumer, in accordance with the European Union's sustainability, environment and biodiversity programs."

Growth forecast

The company will increase its productive capacity in the next 5 years, based on a vertical integration strategy, bringing high added value to its final product. Miguel Espinosa points out that "Our agricultural operations are developed within a framework of sustainability and integration in the biodiversity of the area. We alternate citrus crops with the planting of native tree and shrub species, thus promoting agro-ecological agriculture. It is a type of crop that respects the ecosystem and has a positive impact on both the quality of the product and the ecosystem."

Due to the growing trend of BIO citrus consumption in the international market, Vega Verde foresees a growth of 15% to 20% in the next three years.

https://www.vegaverde.es