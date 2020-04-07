Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U12 ISIN: IE00BY9D5467 Ticker-Symbol: A60 
Tradegate
06.04.20
17:11 Uhr
165,22 Euro
+2,72
+1,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,46
165,94
17:43
165,30
165,86
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLERGAN PLC165,22+1,67 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 4,00
Hebel: 5,81
mit moderatem Hebel