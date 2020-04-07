Anzeige
Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, April 6

Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for May 5, 2020

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its first-quarter 2020 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

