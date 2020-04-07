UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Declaration
London, April 7
7 April 2020
UK Mortgages Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period as follows:
Ex Dividend Date16 April 2020
Record Date17 April 2020
Payment Date30 April 2020
Dividend per Share0.375 pence (Sterling)
