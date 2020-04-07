UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Declaration

7 April 2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date16 April 2020

Record Date17 April 2020

Payment Date30 April 2020

Dividend per Share0.375 pence (Sterling)



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson