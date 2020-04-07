Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 211.0305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 844576 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 57024 EQS News ID: 1017671 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)