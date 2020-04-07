Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.8053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11053547 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 57030 EQS News ID: 1017683 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)