Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 166.0602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27720 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 57044 EQS News ID: 1017713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)