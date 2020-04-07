Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.1167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15283124 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 57039 EQS News ID: 1017703 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 07, 2020 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)