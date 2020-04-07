Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.5509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 650947 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 57072 EQS News ID: 1017771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)