Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.9649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 57099 EQS News ID: 1017825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

