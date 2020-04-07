Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53624679 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 57146 EQS News ID: 1017921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)