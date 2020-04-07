Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.2436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2353923 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 57155 EQS News ID: 1017939 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)