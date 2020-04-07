Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.068 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29966428 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 57192 EQS News ID: 1018013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)