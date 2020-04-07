

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed higher for a second successive day as stocks rallied on Tuesday, reacting to reports showing new infections and deaths due to the coronavirus is declining in several hot spots across Europe.



The daily number of new Covid-19 cases fell for a fourth day in a row in Spain on Monday, prompting the government to contemplate a gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown.



Investors were also betting on hopes the governments and central banks across the globe will step up stimulus to pull the sagging economies back into comfort zone.



European finance ministers are likely to agree on a framework for delivering financial support to the countries worst hit by the pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 1.88%. Among the major markets, the U.K., Germany and France ended sharply higher, with their benchmarks FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 gaining 2.19%, 2.79% and 2.12%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI firmed up 0.55%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended sharply higher, gaining 1 to 4%.



Denmark, Russia and Turkey closed modestly higher.



In France, Unibail Rodamco topped the list of gainers in the benchmark index, rising nearly 17%. ArcelorMittal surged up 10.4% and Accor gained nearly 10%.



Capgemini, Credit Agricole, Safran, Airbus Group, Peugeot, STMicroElectronics, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, AXA, Michelin and Vivendi gained 4 to 8.5%.



In the German market, Infineon, Continental, MTU Aero, Deutsche Bank, HeidelbergCement, Linde, Adidas, Merck, Covestro and BASF gained 4 to 6%.



Henke, RWE, Siemens, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, Bayer and Deutsche Telekom also ended sharply higher.



In the U.K. market, Carnival soared more than 22%. EasyJet gained 15.1% and Rolls-Royce Holdings ended stronger by 12.8%. ITV and British Land advanced nearly 12% and 10.5%, respectively.



Hammerson, Virgin Money, Zotefoams, Ted Baker, Cineworld and AS Central ended with hefty gains.



In economic news, data from Destatis showed German industrial production grew unexpectedly in February, rising 0.3%. Economists expected production to drop by 0.9%. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased from January's 3.2% rise.



A report from French customs office said France's trade deficit narrowed in February as the increase in exports outpaced imports growth. The trade deficit decreased to EUR 5.22 billion in February from EUR 5.97 billion in January. The trade deficit was expected to fall to EUR 4.9 billion. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 4.36 billion.



UK house prices remained unchanged in March after rising for four straight months, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. House prices were flat month-on-month after rising 0.2% in February. Economists had forecast a 0.1% rise.



UK labor productivity increased for the second straight time in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Office for National Statistics report showed. Output per hour grew 0.3% compared with the fourth quarter a year ago, the same rate as seen in the third quarter.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed the jobless rate in Switzerland increased to a seasonally adjusted 2.8% in March from 2.6% in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in March from 2.5% in the preceding month.



