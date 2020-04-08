

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a buoyant start, the Canadian market turned sluggish and even dropped into negative territory in late afternoon trades on Tuesday, but managed to stage a mild recovery to finally settle on the positive side.



The market's initial strength was due largely to reports showing a drop in new coronavirus infections in several hot spots across Europe, and a drop in the number of new virus cases in New York as well.



However, stocks failed to hold at higher levels after crude oil prices plunged sharply amid concerns about excess supply and worries about the outlook for energy demand.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared nearly 475 points to 14,062.71 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,571.48 in the session, and eventually settled at 13,614.14, recording a marginal gain of 21.44 points, or 0.16%.



Materials, energy and information technology stocks gave up most of their gains and some of these even slipped into the red and closed weak. Several stocks from financial, consumer staples, industrial and healthcare sections too closed well off their highs.



Real estate and consumer discretionary stocks held most of their gains and closed on a firm note.



Air Canada (AC.TO) ended more than 9% up on strong volumes. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained about 6% and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) ended 5.2% up.



Among the other stocks to move up on huge volumes, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) ended higher by 1.3 to 1.6%.



Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) rallied more than 5%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) ended higher by 1.7 to 3.3%.



B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Enbridge (ENB.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 2 to 5.2%.



U.S. stocks reversed early gains and closed weak. The Dow, which rose more than 900 points in early trading, ended down 26.13 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq declined 0.3% and the S&P 500 edged down 0.2%.



While signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York led the market up early on, uncertainty about near term outlook for the market weighed on stocks in late trading and pushed the market down to a negative close.



Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region and Europ moved higher.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45, or about 9.4%, at $23.63 a barrel, after surging to a high of $27.24 earlier in the day.



Gold futures for June ended down $10.20, or about 0.6%, at $1,683.70 an ounce, the best close since mid December 2012, but well off the day's high of $1,742.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.311 at $15.480 an ounce, while Copper futures for May closed at $2.2725 per pound, gaining $0.0050 for the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX