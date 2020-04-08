

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,820-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index perked 56.78 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 2,820.76 after trading between 2,801.84 and 2,823.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 53.80 points or 3.18 percent to finish at 1,743.37.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.39 percent, while Bank of China gained 0.37 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.31 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.15 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 2.02 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.61 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Vanke both gathered 1.12 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.12 percent, Gemdale spiked 1.35 percent and Poly Developments perked 0.86 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.



The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.



The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.



But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.



Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.



