Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P12K ISIN: CA45690A1075 Ticker-Symbol: 37NN 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,006
-24,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINITE ORE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINITE ORE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,026
0,039
07.04.
ACCESSWIRE
08.04.2020 | 04:56
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infinite Lithium Corp.: Infinite Ore Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSXV:ILI) announces the resignation of Michel Boily from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Boily for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Infinite Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584366/Infinite-Ore-Corp-Announces-Resignation-of-Director

INFINITE ORE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE