Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 ISIN: DE0006048432 Ticker-Symbol: HEN3 
Xetra
07.04.20
17:35 Uhr
76,78 Euro
+2,92
+3,95 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,64
76,82
07.04.
75,76
76,56
07.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA76,78+3,95 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,60
Hebel: 4,41
mit moderatem Hebel