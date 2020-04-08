Correction in Uncertainty Intervals for Cumulative COVID-19 Death Forecasts in Europe

SEATTLE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington released the following statement:
An unintentional upload error to our data visualization tool has resulted in IHME issuing incorrect ranges of cumulative deaths in Europe related to COVID-19 in an April 7 press release and on its website. Specifically, the error was associated with the range of possible numbers of cumulative deaths over the course of the pandemic - from the Institute's lowest expected number of cumulative deaths, the "mean" or likely number of potential deaths, and the highest number of cumulative deaths. The figures in the visualization for the range of daily deaths, hospitalizations, ICU bed-days and ventilator need are correct. IHME regrets the data upload error.
The projected deaths below provide the correct ranges. IHME will continue to update hospital usage, ventilator usage and projected deaths on a daily basis.
Upcoming forecasts will reflect our corrected approach. Please visit healthdata.org for information.
Location
Mean
Lower
Upper
Austria
385
238
770
Belgium
3546
2024
6232
Bulgaria
303
79
1146
Croatia
166
49
854
Cyprus
54
16
131
Czechia
411
120
1704
Denmark
529
242
1279
Estonia
484
51
2071
Finland
225
56
721
France
15058
9401
27727
Germany
8802
2255
23727
Greece
457
155
1141
Hungary
477
104
1686
Ireland
401
208
626
Italy
20300
18531
22824
Latvia
125
6
858
Lithuania
104
27
445
Luxembourg
69
41
191
Malta
19
1
112
Netherlands
5808
2358
19173
Norway
669
164
1104
Poland
1953
392
6504
Portugal
471
348
765
Romania
804
267
2541
Slovakia
251
13
2015
Slovenia
104
43
424
Spain
19209
14605
30616
Sweden
4182
801
4724
United Kingdom
66314
14573
219211
Contact: media@healthdata.org
For Italy: Gianluca Giansante, Gianluca.giansante@cominandpartners.com, +39 3409017753
Orsola Randi, orsola.randi@cominandpartners.com, +39 3393273672
For Spain: Andrea Joseph, andreamarianajoseph1@gmail.com, +54 91159790368
For UK and other European nations: Oliver Courtney, oliver.courtney@digacommunications.com, +44 7815731889
Jon Date, jon.date@digacommunications.com, +44 7533011983
