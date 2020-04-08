Anzeige
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Stuttgart
07.04.20
15:55 Uhr
18,690 Euro
+0,895
+5,03 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,135
18,425
07.04.
17,975
18,145
07.04.
08.04.2020 | 07:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Schibsted Employee Share Saving Plan 2020

Schibsted's employee share saving plan (ESSP) continues in 2020 with saving in the Schibsted B-share.

Attached to this release is a list of primary insiders that have subscribed to the share saving plan for 2020. The subscribed amount disclosed is the total amount in NOK for 2020. Primary insiders can only change their savings amount once a year. The purchase price and the number of shares will be reported when allocations are made.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.

Oslo, 08 April 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • ESSP 2020 Primary Insiders Participation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c2390e2-d6ef-41a7-bb17-7039ea32b187)
